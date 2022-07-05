Bear With Me…

All eyes will quite rightly be on Newmarket for the next few days and that is where we will be focussing our attentions starting with the 2.25pm when I am hoping we will see another winning performance from Little Big Bear who represents the Aidan O’Brien stable. The winner of the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out, he steps up from Listed class to Group Two here, but he also moves from five to six furlongs, and I for one think that will being about plenty of improvement. Charlie Appleby’s Mysterious Night looks a big danger along with Persian Force, but I am pretty hopeful I have called the winner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Little Big Bear 2.25pm Newmarket 13/8 Boylesports and Bet365