We’ll Meet Again … After Lockdown Sing-along-a Vera tomorrow at 2PM

At 2pm tomorrow, care homes across the UK will join together virtually to sing the Dame Vera Lynn wartime classic ‘We’ll Meet Again’. Never since the song’s release has it held a more poignant meaning with some care home residents still in isolation since March. There are numerous proven benefits of singing to mental health and well being hence this being such an important project for the elderly, many of whom are lonely, missing family and friends and in need of social interaction.

This project has been organised by The Smiling Sessions charity, and is coinciding with the release of a new Dame Vera Lynn album. The Smiling Sessions normally going into care homes to do sing a longs but due to the pandemic have been holding them virtually with celebrities taking part such as Brian McFadden, Daniel O Donnell, Natasha Hamilton and KT Tunstall.

You can watch all the sessions at www.smilingsessions.com