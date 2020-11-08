London’s No.1 ADULT PANTO returns to SOHO this Festive Season

Yes, it’s back! The hilarious Snow White and the Seven Poofs adults-only pantomime returns to the London stage this December, and this time it’s BIGGER, BOLDER AND RUDER!!!

Taking over Soho’s swanky Sanctum Hotel top floor Wild Heart restaurant.

This fabulous, feel-good show is running for a limited run from 11th December 2020 -3rd January 2021 where slapstick, dinner and drinks are all on the menu.

Staring the uproarious former Big Brother contestant Simon Gross, and leading London Drag Artiste Vicki Vivacious in the title role of ‘Snow White’, as well as a full supporting cast, this production promises to be a delicious blend of fairy-tale campery and giggles.

Set to a glorious soundtrack with high-energy party classics such as ‘Get the Party Started’, “Dancing Queen, ‘You’re the One That I Want”, ‘Like a Virgin’ and ‘YMCA’, the show promises to add some much-needed sparkle to the lacklustre months ahead.

Pantomime Aficionado and Executive Producer Simon Gross told Daily Sport entertainment “After the difficult year we have all experienced in the UK, this is a perfect Panto to escape the realities of the world. Our uniqueguest table set up allows for social distancing and whilst COVID protocol will be in place, it won’t stopour guests entering the magical world of pantomime glory of a distinctly adult humour!”

Tickets £45 per person and includes a glass of BUBBLY on arrival, a main course with table service and show ticket.

Get your tickets now from www.ticketsource.co.uk/theentertainmentproviders