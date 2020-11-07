Couple have LOCKDOWN engagement after getting special COVID ring made

A couple from Northampton Joe & Sarah are thought to be the first couple to have got engaged in the 2nd LOCKDOWN and have even gone to the expense of having a special COVID themed FACE MASK engagement ring made.

Happy couple Joe & Sarah

The JOBLESS couple told Daily Sport “we’ve been wanting to get engaged for the past 9 months since the PANDEMIC nonsense started and once the second LOCKDOWN was announce we thought F**K it”

They added “Obviously we can’t have the party until LOCKDOWN ends but we had a ZOOM party to celebrate with our family and friends.”

The jeweller behind the themed ring Abe Goldblum told Daily Sport “They came to me and said money no object we’re in love and want something to signify 2020, so that was what I came up with.”

Neither the HAPPY couple nor the jeweller would divulge the cost of the ring but one expert said it would run into the THOUSANDS.

Daily Sport wishes Joe & Sarah all the best and have even offered them 2 Daily Sport bridesmaids when the happy day occurs.