Bikini-Addict Alert!

I have to confess that as moist as I was during the UK’s recording breaking heatwave this month, I massively miss the heat now that we’ve returned to a modest mid-twenties and I’m getting the itch to book a flight and chase the sun!

So in preparation for my jolly holidays – for which I’ve yet to decide quite where to go – I’ve ordered some swimwear of course, with some bright, bold and beautiful bikinis to get me in the mood!

I don’t know about you, but I find if I shop for an event in advance then it will definitely happen. And whilst I don’t quite have a wedding dress ready and waiting in my wardrobe for “one day” I now have a huge stock of bikinis and swimsuits to see me through the summer.

Going on a swimsuit shopping spree got me thinking about how good it feels to strip off and feel the sun on my skin, clocking up my Vitamin D, topping up a beautiful bronze tan and smelling coconuts and floral scents in perfume, suncream and cocktails – I’m literally grinning from ear to ear already at the thought of it.

So I’d like to share some motivational words with you now and encourage you to make a future-purchase today; buy something that you plan to wear or use in the not-so-distant future in order to assist and encourage you to see it through. Perhaps, like me, it’s some sexy swimwear, a pair of running trainers, a piece of fitness equipment or even a toy! Whatever it is, set the wheels in motion today and you’ll be one step closer to making it a reality!

