BKB 27 was some night and the good news is, BKB 28 is going to be even better!

For me the show on Saturday, September 3 is our best yet.

It features a make-or-break rematch between top pound-for-pound fighters.

Barrie Jones handed Jimmy Sweeney a rare defeat in April and they meet again in September.

This has the makings of a classic. Both are top-class technicians who can punch.

Barrie fought world-class opponents in his gloved pro career and Jimmy represented Ireland as an amateur boxer.

They are both top fighters.

As Jimmy says, nobody has beaten him twice. Julian Lane and Ricardo Franco did beat him, but the rematches were very different.

I think Jimmy’s performance in the Franco rematch was his best yet.

Jimmy was untouchable that night and needs to reach similar heights in September.

The vacant world cruiserweight championship will also be up for grabs on BKB 28.

We saw Daniel Podmore impress when he took the heavyweight belt off Jody Meikle – and now he wants to become a two-weight world champion.

Micky Parker has vacated and Podmore faces Ryan Barrett for the belt.

Ryan gets his shot after that slaying the giant Dorian Darch in June.

Podmore and Barrett are pals and regularly spar each other, but that friendship will be forgotten when the opening bell rings on September 3.

There’s a clash of former world champions on the show as well.

Carl Hobley and Jody Meikle held the cruiserweight and heavyweight titles respectively and meet for the vacant British cruiserweight championship on BKB 28.

Carl and Jody are both real BKB™ ‘Rocky’ stories and they look to write another chapter on September 3.

BKB 28

Joe Smith-Brown