Speak Out At Chester

It has been a crazy old week at Goodwood with good days and bad days but plenty of winners, and I hope you all walked away with a decent profit, I know I did. Back to more day to day stuff now and I will start at Chester this afternoon when I expect a decent run from Speak in the 4.30pm.

Trained by the in-form Andrew Balding, the three-year-old daughter of Sea The Moon won on her debut on the Kempton all-weather and was last seen being beaten a neck at Goodwood over a mile and a half in May.

She has 2lb more from the handicapper now but is the youngest in this field, and may have a lot more improvement to come as she gains in experience.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Speak 4.30pm Chester 6/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, and Bet Victor