Coming under fire for having a hot ONLY FANS

In this day and age you’d think that body positivity and female empowerment would be something that is celebrated, but I was horrified this week to see multiple occasions of women shaming other women. From the days of Betty Grable, Marilyn Monroe, Samantha Fox and Kelly Brook I feel as though we’ve taken a huge step back in evolution by increasingly body shaming those who love the skin that they are in regardless of shape and size.

It started when out for some drinks with the girls earlier this week, getting dressed up, feeling great and having a boozy brunch in the sunshine. I loved being around beautiful, confident and glamorous women living their best lives, yet had a girl confide in me in the toilets that she couldn’t cope with people staring at her, judging her appearance and other girls looking down their noses. She was stunning and seemed so confident, preened to perfection looking like an absolute goddess and my heart absolutely broke because she should never have to feel that way.

The next shock event came on social media when a celebrity who had recently broken up with her boyfriend angrily posted a statement about pictures that she’d found on her ex’s phone of other women’s “dirty kebabs” in his inbox and it made my heart sink. Dirty kebabs? Since when did tearing down other women ever make anyone happier, more beautiful or at peace with their own body? Yes, it’s one thing to cheat on somebody, but it’s another to attack a vagina!

Finally I had the joy of an ex’s ex stalking me online and finding my Onlyfans, kicking off over how outrageous it is and expressing their sheer disapproval of me as a person. Erm, hold on a minute, isn’t she posting the exact same things as me online on her own social media but NOT doing it as a career? How interesting and hypocritical at the very same time.

Personally for me I find Onlyfans to be liberating, empowering and the perfect way to start every day. Who doesn’t want an orgasm, mood-booster, sense of excitement and spring in their step to see them through until tea time? If anything, receiving the disapproval of my too-hot-to-handle exclusive Onlyfans content from an ex’s ex just shows me that I’m doing everything right and living my best life which only encourages me to share my assets and enthusiasm with my beloved fans.

