WE are currently putting together BKB 27

That goes ahead at the O2 Arena on Saturday, July 23 – and we are hoping it tops BKB 26.

That show had everything – stunning knockouts, upsets and controversy.

One of the first matches for BKB 27 we’ve put together is between a pair of veteran fighters who are well respected in BKB™ and beyond.

Nathan Leeson will meet Russell Pearce in a real 50-50 fight that both need to win.

Nathan is well known to followers of BKB™.

He has been with us from the early days.

He had a good career in the gloved ring at amateur and semi-pro level, building a good following competing in the Queensbury Boxing League on Eurosport, before he came to us.

That was around 2016 when we were putting on shows in Coventry with no television coverage and very little positive publicity.

Nathan saw what we were trying to do, fancied being part of the journey and loved the challenge of fighting without gloves.

His slippery, unorthodox style that once put him on the radar of professional gloved managers has proved effective in BKB™.

He had a draw with Hall-of-Fame fighter Sean George over five rounds around five years ago and has also had desperately close fights with Scott McHugh and Reece Murray.

He missed out on boxing Reece in a rematch and gets back in the ring to face Russell on July 23.

Fighting has been the Welshman’s life.

As an amateur, he went the distance with both Amir Khan and Nathan Cleverly and while they both went on to win world honours as pros, Russell became a tough journeyman, fighting anyone, sometimes at only a day’s notice.

Russell showed his minerals when he took on our pound-for-pound No 1 last March.

Mike Richman was ruled out of fighting Jimmy Sweeney and at a few days’ notice, Russell agreed to step in.

He went for broke at the opening bell, but came up short.

I wasn’t sure we would see Russell fighting for BKB™ again.

He has announced his retirement in the past, but I think he’s at his happiest when he’s in the gym and has a fight to train for.

He knows that, unlike with other organisations, he’s sure to get a fair fight in BKB™ and the fight with Nathan could definitely go either way.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown