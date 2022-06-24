Hells Bells At Windsor

Windsor for our first selection this afternoon and I do like the chances of Helvetique in the 1.45pm. Trainer Ralph Beckett and jockey Laura Pearson won this last year with 7/1 chance Apollinaire and are back for more with the daughter of Bobby’s Kitten, who I suspect is better than we have seen of late.

She tried to make all over seven furlongs at Salisbury before weakening on to third but wears first-time blinkers now and drops back a furlong. If the same tactics are applied off a mark 1lb lower I can see her lasting home and on a trappy afternoon she looks as good a bet as any.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Helvetique 1.45pm Windsor 11/2 Bet365