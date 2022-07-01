It’s been a bit NIPPY this summer!

With umbrellas stashed besides the barbecue and heatwaves giving way to grey skies, it’s safe to say that us Brits are well prepared for the weather to change… well, like the weather! And so we’re pretty accustomed to snatching a quick sunbathing session and cider whenever there’s the slightest flash of sunshine.

The same goes for summer wear, as I refuse to wear jeans or cover myself up from top to toe between the months of June to September – it’s supposed to be summer, winter wear is surely illegal! Brave girls from North to South all brace themselves for goosebumps, shivers and dodgy tan lines to rock their slinky summer dresses, short shorts and crop tops as a selfless offering to the Gods to tease the clouds apart and encourage those beautiful beams of light to burst through to bless us en route to a boozy brunch.

Yet I’ve had my fair share of drama in relationships for getting “unwanted attention” from other guys whilst dressed for long summer days. Hold on, I love looking and feeling my best so how is that unwanted? I naturally questioned how dressing the exact same way as other women could be seen as unacceptable by a partner because it had caused this unwanted attention, when everybody else is wearing the exact same thing and that was seemingly fine.

His answer was “because they don’t look like you and you’re my girlfriend” and I felt instantly annoyed. Surely I deserve to wear the same summer dresses, skirts, shorts and gym wear as all of the other women around me regardless of the fact of having curves or not? Why should body size, appearance or age make any difference? I’m not wearing any more or less than others, just the exact same fashion as everybody else and getting told off for it.

That’s when I realised that if people are insecure within a relationship, or life as a whole, then they will always find a reason to be offended by your personal choices. When I see beautiful women I smile, compliment them and feel so inspired to live my best life just like them. I certainly don’t sit there getting angry and wanting to go home. The reaction that we have towards others says more about the way that we view ourselves than the actual person that we are judging or feeling the need to control.

My advice? Do whatever makes you happy and don’t try to change the things about your partner that attracted you to them in the first place just because you fear the same things will attract others. Please always be kind to yourself and others; lighten up, have fun and let go of all things that are outside of your control.

Visit www.onlyfans.com/tracykiss for exclusive uncensored content to help you to chill out and be more kind to yourself right now!