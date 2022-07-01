WE’VE put together a big fight for BKB 27 this week

Ben Hatchett and Robin Deakin are both well known characters who have had plenty of column inches in the tabloids – and they fight each other at the 02 Arena on Saturday, July 23.

Ben and Robin are both inspirational characters.

Ben has spent a lot of time in prison and that’s all behind him now. He has written a book ‘The Law of Attraction,’ has a successful podcast and has now signed with BKB™!

As Ben himself says, he’s come a long way from a prison cell to fighting in front of 3,000 fans at the O2 Arena and millions more around the world!

He tells me he wants to be “No 1” and we will see what Ben is made of on BKB 27.

Robin calls himself ‘Britain’s Worst Boxer.’ The truth is, he’s probably ‘Britain’s Toughest Boxer.’

I’m not sure anyone else born with clubbed feet has ever fought professionally – let alone had as many hard fights as Robin has.

Robin didn’t win many as a pro – but he was never likely to. Just about every fight he had, the odds were stacked against him.

Bareknuckle boxing is the sort of sport that gives people second chances.

Robin came to us and he’s helped BKB™ grow. We’ve had massive views for his grudge fights with Mark Handley on You Tube.

Robin wasn’t planning to fight again, but he told me this how much he’s missed “the buzz and the risk.”

Fair to say Robin didn’t take too long to think over the offer to come out of retirement to fight Ben.

Ever the showman, Robin says he plans to entertain the crowd on July 23 and it’s a fight we are all looking forward to.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown