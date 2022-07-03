I’m The King Of The Castle

Dornoch Castle looks the glaringly obvious one to be on ahead of the 1.50pm at Ayr this afternoon after a comfortable debut success at Haydock where the son of Gleneagles made all before being eased down close home for a four length success.

I admit he won’t be much of a price here, but we have a poor day’s racing we need to deal with, and the pickings may be slim. Newcomer Feel The Need looks interesting and may be the one for those who like to have the occasional forecast bet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pts Win Dornoch Castle 1.50pm Ayr 4/6 Bet365