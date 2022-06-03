Sneaking Off For Six Pack Surgery

Strolling along in my sunglasses and floaty summer dress, my neighbours didn’t bat an eyelid when I cheerfully greeted them with a “good morning” on my daily walk today.

Little did they know behind my sunglasses and beneath my summer dress I’m red, swollen and bruised just one week post-surgery after having my upper eyelids reduced, liposuction to my jawline and a rippling six pack lipo-sculpted into my mother-of-two torso.

Nowadays it can be near on impossible to tell that somebody has had surgery as the results can be literally undetectable if performed sympathetically.

I flew to beautiful Istanbul in Turkey for six days to have my cheeky little surgical tweaks in order to be summer-body ready before you can say “barbecue!”

I have to say that I was amazed by just how many people go for surgery these days. From breasts and bums to removing manboobs and restoring lost hairlines; I had it in my head that Turkey would be filled with 18-30yr old Love Island wannabes looking to have dazzlingly white teeth and killer curves but I don’t think I saw one person under the age of thirty the entire time.

Everybody was just so normal, so everyday, from men and women to parents and even friends – precisely the last people I would imagine to have a cosmetic procedure and that’s when I realised how wonderful it felt to be surrounded by blood, bruises and bandages abroad because there was no judgement or shame.

We all want to look and feel our best, whether that’s keeping in shape, wearing nice clothes, dyeing our hair or putting on an expensive perfume; taking care of ourselves not only makes us feel good inside and out but radiates in all that we do and ultimately makes us more desirable to others.

I found myself smiling at all of my fellow secret surgery-goers as we shuffled round in flip flops, slightly slower than the average walking pace, looking a little rough around the edges from pain relief but enjoying a peaceful recovery in the sunshine so that we can sneak back home and friends, family, colleagues and neighbours are none the wiser!

We all deserve to look and feel our best, whatever our body preference and desired appearance may be. Choosing to have surgery abroad to overcome stubborn areas of bodyfat which I’ve never been able to shift has left me feeling far more confident, sexy and beach-ready and strangely makes me feel like a naughty schoolgirl skipping class. What would you go and have done if nobody were to know?

