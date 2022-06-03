HISTORY will be made at BKB 26

The show at the Indigo at O2 Arena next Saturday (June 11) will feature the first world-title clash between fighters from BKB™ and BYB Extreme Fighting.

We joined up with our American cousins last year to give our fighters the chance to test themselves and the fight between Anthony Holmes and Chad Kelly is the biggest yet.

This is the first cross-promotional world-title fight – and it promises to be explosive.

Kelly gets his shot after a stunning one-punch knockout in his last fight and I’m sure you all remember the devastating way Anthony was crowned world champion.

He stopped Daniel Lerwell for the vacant middleweight title in spectacular style and his first defence could be over early as well.

We are hoping it’s Anthony having his hand raised at the end because we need to start beating the Americans again!

There have been six fights between fighters from BKM™ and BYB Extreme Fighting – and so far we have three wins apiece.

Ricardo Franco was the latest BKB™ fighter to fight in the States.

He went to Mississippi last week and it didn’t go his way.

Ricardo made a great start and had his opponent rocking with some clean punches early on.

Then he shipped a big punch and that changed everything. That’s what bareknuckle boxing is like. It can all change in a split second and this time it didn’t go our way, but I know Ricardo will be back from this.

Only 18 months or so ago he was in hospital fighting for his life and now he’s fighting bareknuckle.

This sport is for the toughest of the tough.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown