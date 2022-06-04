I May Have A Winner – But Don’t Hold Your Breath

One on the all-weather this afternoon at Lingfield to start with where I am hoping we see another winning run from Catch My Breath in the mile handicap at 3.03pm.

A winner off a rating 3lb lower at Yarmouth lat month, he has a record that includes three wins over this course and distance, the latest last year off a mark 2lb lower, though he has also won here off 9lb higher so I am not too bothered about his rating today. Catching him in good form could be the key, and in a race where he is the only horse to win last time out, today will hopefully be his day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Catch My Breath 3.03pm Lingfield 7/2 Bet365