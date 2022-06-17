Social media can be a funny old place for creators, one minute people love you and the very next they hate you for something that they previously celebrated. I’ve noticed over the past few years in particular that attitudes are shifting away from being mesmerised by body-confident Barbie-doll lookalike women in favourite of now shaming them whilst now celebrating “real women” with “real bodies” erm… hold on a minute, I’m human too!?

I received a comment on Tik Tok this week from a disgruntled viewer known only as ‘Geoff’ who chose to leave me a three word response to a video of me in gymwear on a hot summers day – no it wasn’t “I love you” but “Put them away” and by ‘them’ I can only presume that he was referring to my ample cleavage.

So of course I had to create a video response to show my sheer frustration towards such a comment. Dressed in a bright pink mini dress which was up to my neck to cover my chest, I rolled my eyes and gritted my teeth smiling awkwardly at his comment to the lyrics “it’s about damn time”. Whilst I confess I was annoyed at a man I’d never met telling me to cover up online on a baking hot summers day, it did get me thinking about how my choice to embrace my skin and celebrate body confidence is perceived by others so I ran a poll on my Instagram.

Asking my followers if it was a fair comment, I really wasn’t expecting 69% to be in favour of Geoff – what a landslide, this guy could really be onto something here! Maybe I’ll get my people to talk to his people and we can plan a social media strategy together?

Yet the comments on my post say different as men on Tik Tok instantly rushed to debunk Geoff’s instructions by telling me:

-“they make everything better”

-“don’t listen to Geoff he don’t know what he talking bout”

-“they are gorgeous, please keep sharing”

-“bloody hell Geoff! Have you just travelled forward in time from before the 19th Century?”

A lovely lady on Instagram then shared “No, it’s not a fair comment. There’s a difference between constructive criticism and having an awareness of the responsibility that comes with having a large following, and then there’s comments like that which are just belittling and rude, with no purpose but to bring someone down. This person obviously isn’t very happy; hurt people hurt people.”

So it’s safe to say that there are people for and against wearing whatever you want no matter your shape and size. And whilst Geoff’s words have resonated with me to an extent, as I’m writing this I’m literally sweating my tits off in a bikini eating ice cream wondering how on earth England got this hot!

