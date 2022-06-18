Warrior To Battle Home

Off to Chepstow for our first bet this Monday where all eyes will be on Shawnee Warrior in the 1.35pm for the in-form David O’Meara team. Third on his debut over seven furlongs, he was slowly away before running on with purpose over the seven furlongs at Wetherby on his first start to be beaten less than two lengths in third, and with that run under his belt and an added furlong today, he looks to have an outstanding chance.

Hector Crouch rides today, and he is a far better jockey than the majority seem to understand, and I am hoping this is little more than a steering job in this company.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shawnee Warrior 1.35pm Chepstow 6/4 Bet365