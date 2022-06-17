BKB 26 one of the best shows since BKB became 1st UK legal promo outfit

Well BKB 26 was one of the best shows since BKB™ became the first fully sanctioned and legal bareknuckle boxing company in the UK!

Proof of how competitive the fights were is that we may see two of them all over again!

There has to be a rematch between world middleweight champion Anthony Holmes and Chad Kelly after they fought out a draw.

That was a historic fight – the first between fighters from BKB™ and our American partners BYB Extreme Fighting – and was a gruelling scrap that could have gone either way at the final bell.

Anthony gets to keep his belt, but I know he wants to beat Kelly.

Sean George wants a rematch with Scott McHugh after losing his British bantamweight title on a close majority points vote.

The difference between them on the scorecards was probably the knockdown Scott scored.

From where I was sitting it looked like Sean’s knee touched the canvas – and that won the fight for Scott.

Dan Podmore was another champion crowned on Saturday night.

I don’t think anyone expected him to do what he did to Jody Meikle.

Jody has been fighting for a long time – in the gloved ring as an amateur and pro – and I’ve never seen him dropped the way Dan dropped him.

Credit to Jody, he got up and it was the doctor who told him not to carry on.

Jody wanted to, but at BKB™, we put the safety of the fighters first.

BKB 27 goes ahead on July 23 and tickets are selling fast.

We are still putting the show together, but such is our reputation, tickets are already flying out.

It’s sure to be a great night and if you want to be there you had better buy a ticket soon!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown