Tis the holiday season

My last holiday was a whopping three years ago in October 2019 when I visited Turkey, with Covid swooping in on my May 2020 trip to the Maldives and cancelling my plans less than 24hrs before I was due to fly.

It therefore feels like a lifetime since I’ve been on a plane, but this week I’ll be returning to Turkey for a spot of well needed rest and relaxation, which undoubtedly has led me to reminisce over past airport experiences and the freaky thought of post-pandemic travel.

Whilst I’ve flown many times in the past, nothing ever quite prepares me for the sensation of being a sardine for several hours at a time as you shuffle through airport security, smelling every fragrance and not-so-discreet mishap of those in the queue around you and risking a full body search if you make eye contact with any member of staff in rubber gloves.

I always feel like a rogue agent whilst queuing for the metal detector, convinced that the machine will beep as I walk through, setting off the alarms as a SWAT team tackles me to the floor. I find myself mentally preparing a list of possible causes in my head in advance of stepping up the the plate – perhaps it’s the underwire of my bra? An intimate piercing? Or even my contraceptive coil?

I’m enormously enthusiastic to feel the wheels lift off of the tarmac and to be greeted by a wall of hot air once the airplane lands on sunny shores as the sun first hits my face. However the thought of playing elbow tennis all afternoon with whatever stranger sits next to me on the plane makes the vein in one eyelid twitch ever so slightly – I also don’t enjoy the invasion of my personal space.

I’ve come to realise that I’m simply not built for being strapped into a chair and remaining seated for longer than an episode of Friends because I’m claustrophobic, my legs go numb when I sit for too long, I get hungry and enjoy the freedom of moving my hands to face without jousting my neighbour and ultimately need to visit the toilet several times without the desire to clamber over random peoples laps.

It’s literally public-transport torture of the worst kind and a part of me is freaking out ever so slightly over the Covid rules that will be in place because of the past two years. Perhaps strangers will still have to social distance? Perhaps we’ll be denied the right to recline our chairs for a nap and have to snore/dribble/grunt with our face masks on? Or perhaps when I get there it will rain for the entire week and I’ll get food poisoning?

The fact of the matter is, we really do not know what any experience in life will be like until it’s upon us; more often than not we obsess over the worst case scenario and build a negative opinion which we take along with us as negative emotional baggage that we must pay a premium for at check-in. So this time I’m offloading all negative cargo, throwing caution to the wind and strapping rackets to my elbows for takeoff tennis with my stranger neighbour because I’ve spent the past two years climbing my four walls and need a mega dose of vitamin D – bring it on!