3 Sports to Try Betting On This Weekend

Many sports fans like to bet on their favourite teams, especially during the game they are watching. It can give the match that extra buzz to have a prize riding on the result of their favourite star becoming player of the match.

This can lead to curiosity about other sports and the markets that can be bet on there, but also some uncertainty about how they might go about it. Clearly, much of the betting each weekend centres around football and all of the possible score permutations and players’ performances; but outside of football, here are some other sports that players can bet on this weekend.

Cricket

After football, cricket is one of the country’s most popular sports, and while some people write it off as being boring, those who look at it more with betting in mind will be able to see the potential. There are more than four different formats of the game depending on where in the world the game is played, and this opens up a massive range of possibilities, as a different range of skills and tactics are needed for each, and some players excel in some formats more than others.

This means there is an incredible number of factors to bet on in any particular game, and it would be hard for gamblers not to find a wager to turn their heads – even if it is only the number of sixes hit during the latest edition of the IPL.

Formula One

F1 is another sport that can be perceived as being boring – usually based on the opinion that the same driver always seems to win, or that it’s all about who has the best car. While this might, broadly speaking be correct, there is much more to the sport than this as is shown by the number of markets available at 32Red sport betting and other online bookmakers.

On closer inspection, players will find that it’s not just about who wins, it’s about who makes the podium and with the number of races that take place around the world (and the different driving conditions and challenges that presents) that there can be many twists and turns in both the drivers and constructors’ championship.

Golf

As many twists and turns as there are in F1, the world of golf has plenty more for gamblers to consider. This is another worldwide tournament, so betting can be done at other times than just the weekend, and pretty much all year round. This means that there are tournaments and players that many people might never have heard of, and therefore they are provided with new opportunities to become a savvier gambler.

Who wins the PGA tour is far from the most interesting market, and with each competition and each round within it providing more markets to place a wager on, those who love checking out stats and making their own predictions can easily do so.

Final thoughts

Much of sports betting is done on football, but outside that there are other sports that people can place a responsible wager on if they want at weekends. Sports including cricket, F1 and golf have a massive variety of options that can keep players interested – especially if they already have a love of the game.