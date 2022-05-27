AS I write these words, Ricardo Franco is in Mississippi preparing to fight on Saturday night

Ricardo is the latest BKB™ fighter to get his chance to crack America after we linked up with BYB Extreme – and I’m certain he’s going to do the business.

Remember how Barrie Jones won in 15 seconds and caused a sensation over there?

I think Ricardo will do something similar.

He is one of only three fighters to beat Jimmy Sweeney and that shows you his quality.

Ricardo has gone over to the States to make a name for himself – and I‘m certain he will do it.

As has been revealed in a previous column, BKB™ will be putting on shows in America and one fighter who is very keen to get over there again is Toby Bindon.

Toby suffered an early loss in Miami earlier this year, but these things happen in bareknuckle boxing.

Every fighter knows it only takes one punch. That danger inspires the fighters – and keeps everyone watching on their edge of their seats.

Toby got a quick win on his debut and was on the receiving end last time out.

He says he plans to silence his doubters when he returns against Mark Tiffin on BKB 26 on Saturday, June 11.

Toby says he wants to fight in the States again and the carrot is there for Mark as well.

Let the best man win!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown