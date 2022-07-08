BKB™ is flying in fighters from around the world to fight on BKB 27

Romanian wrecking machine Ionel Levitchi is back at the 02 Arena on Saturday, July 23.

He is 3-0 – with all his wins coming inside two rounds – and Martin Reffell is standing in his way.

Martin won inside a round himself in January so the judges might not be needed in that one!

Fair play to Martin for taking the fight. He knows it’s going to be tough, but bareknuckle boxing is tough!

Martin told his local paper in Peterborough this week that in pro gloved boxing fighters often pick and choose who they face and that isn’t the case in BKB™.

Carlos Alexandre is another jetting in for the show.

He takes on Craig ‘Rocky’ Morgan in a match up between the best of BKB and partners BYB Extreme.

Alexandre is well known to fans of BKB™ having earlier this year beaten Toby Bindon in the States.

The draw between Anthony Holmes and Chad Kelly on BKB 26 means BKB™ and BYB Extreme are dead level in our cross promotional fights.

We’ve both had three wins – and there’s been one draw.

So we are hoping ‘Rocky’ can get another win for BKB™ and edge us ahead of the Yanks again.

There’s going to be a huge show in October that will feature all matches between BKB™ and BYB Extreme fighters.

That will be massive and there will be a similar show in Miami towards the end of this year or early next year, so there’s lots for fans of surely the world’s fastest growing sport to look forward to.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown