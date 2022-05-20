BKB™ is the company that makes fighters’ dreams come true

Ricardo Franco next week becomes the latest of our fighters to head to the United States to fight.

That will fulfil a lifelong dream for Ricardo – and there’s a fight on BKB 26 next month that was surely beyond the wildest dreams of both fighters a few years ago.

Jody Meikle and Dan Podmore used to bump into each other in the away changing room at unlicensed shows up and down the country.

Their job was to lose to the local ticket seller – and make them look good.

Nine times out of 10 – possibly 10 times out of 10! – Jody and Dan were better than their opponents.

But gloved boxing is a business and winning was bad for business, so Jody and Dan would turn up to lose.

Next month they fight for the world heavyweight championship in front of millions!

Jody admits he was an ex fighter until he saw Dorian Darch needed someone to fight for the vacant world heavyweight championship.

Jody stepped in at 11 days’ notice and became a real ‘Cinderella Man’ by beating Dorian – and his first defence is against Dan, on BKB 26 on Saturday, June 11.

Dan has been training months for this fight and is determined to put his name in the history books alongside another bareknuckle boxing heavyweight from Birmingham.

Charley Mitchell used to boast and upset opponents a century before Muhammad Ali did the same.

Mitchell was a Brummie who dropped the great John L Sullivan in a bareknuckle fight and went on to challenge for the gloved world heavyweight championship.

Charley is in the International Hall of Fame, alongside Ali and other greats of the sport.

Who knows where Dan and Jody’s story will end?

Until next week Joe Smith-Brown