Sherrock makes history at William Hill World Darts Championship

Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to win a William Hill World Championship match on a historic night at London’s Alexandra Palace on Tuesday.

The former Lakeside Championship Women’s finalist produced a stunning performance to defeat Ted Evetts 3-2 and move into the second round.

25-year-old talent Sherrock landed six 180s and converted 41 percent of double attempts in a remarkable display to see off 2019 PDC Unicorn Development Tour winner Evetts.

“I can’t believe that I’ve made history,” said Sherrock, who had watched on as Mikuri Suzuki came close to winning her match against James Richardson on Sunday.

“I was inspired by Mikuru and I don’t think I would have believed in myself as much if she hadn’t performed so well.

“I’m absolutely over the moon – I have always dreamt of playing on that stage and winning on it is something I have dreamt of too but I never thought it would happen.

“I can’t remember much of the match but the atmosphere was amazing. I didn’t want it to end but I’m glad it ended the way it did with me making history.”

Sherrock sent he first warning signal by checking out 106 in the second leg of the match but went on to lose the first set 3-1.

A flurry of 180s – including two to kick-off one leg – helped her win the second set, but Evetts regained control by taking out 68 after she had missed four darts to take set three.

Sherrock clinched the fourth set 3-2 with a brilliant 13-darter under pressure before going on to seal glory by winning the deciding set 3-1.

The moment was greeted with enormous cheers and applause from a vocal Ally Pally crowd, with the historic sporting moment being shared widely around the world.

Jeffrey de Zwaan came from behind to deny Darin Young a second giant-killing of the tournament.

American ace Young, who had beaten Raymond van Barneveld in round one, led the tie by two sets to one before the 23-year-old Dutchman rallied back to snatch victory.

“I feel relieved more than anything after that,” admitted De Zwaan, who will face either Dave Chisnall or Vincent van der Voort in the third round.

“Darin played really well but I was expecting that and I didn’t start very well – but I’m really happy I turned it around to win.”

Krzysztof Ratajski also reached round three as he defeated Zoran Lerchbacher to win at Alexandra Palace for the first time.

The Polish ace, who has won six PDC ranking titles, recovered from dropping the first set to claim a 3-1 triumph.

“I feel free now and I can relax,” said Ratajski, who won the Gibraltar Darts Trophy in September.

“In the last two years I have come here and lost so I am really happy.

“I won a title on the stage earlier this year and I think that has helped me a lot – this is a magnificent win for me.”

Australia’s Damon Heta breezed to a straight sets success on his World Championship debut, defeating Portuguese star Jose De Sousa.

August’s Brisbane Darts Masters Heta made light work of De Sousa, who had picked two PDC ranking titles in 2019.

There was also a comfortable debut victory for Ritchie Edhouse over Russia’s Boris Koltsov.

London born Edhouse took out 106 to win the first set before doubling his lead – but had to fend off a late fightback to win 3-1.

Ryan Searle won a tight affair against Australia’s Robbie King, who missed a match dart in a sudden-death leg.

Devon thrower Searle struggled with his finishing – despite landing the tournament’s second 170 – missing 37 darts at doubles during the tie but pinned the crucial tops to win.

Spanish star Cristo Reyes completed a great escape to defeat Lourence Ilagan in an entertaining encounter which also went to a fifth set.

PDC Asian Tour winner Ilagan looked to be on course for victory when he won the first two sets but Reyes stormed back, taking the last five legs of the match to set up a second round meeting with Adrian Lewis.

Ilagan’s Philippines World Cup teammate enjoyed success with a straight sets victory over an out-of-sorts Rowby-John Rodriguez.

Malicdem will face Peter Wright in round two after finishes of 104 and a match-winning 107 saw him win his opener for the second successive year.