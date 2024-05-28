Tudhope/O’Meara Combo Look Booked For Success

One North and one South this Wednesday, starting at Beverley where I like the look of top-weight Zozimus in the 3.10pm. Trainer David O’Meara had others entered here at the early stage, but has decided to rely on the six-year-old gelding who was last seen being beaten a short-head at Newmarket.

That was a Class three handicap so this afternoon represents a drop in grade, and with Danny Tudhope deserting the hat-trick seeking She’s Got Bottle, the clues are there that connections clearly expect a big run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Zozimus 3.10pm Beverley 3/1 Bet365