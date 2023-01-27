Alan Knight (Ex Portsmouth Football Club Goalkeeper Meets Wally James resident of Bluewater Care Home in Portsmouth after the home put out an appeal for Portsmouth Football Club memorabilia to decorate Wally’s room.

Words & Pictures: Emma Terracciano
Wally has been a lifelong foot ball supporter who actually attended the 66 world cup! he lost his wife and was moved into the care home and he stopped eating, engaging, and according to the care home manager he was just ‘waiting to die’
they decided to do up his room and put a shout out in the local paper for PFC memorabilia, he was inundated with stuff, has received visits from PFC fans (including one amazing guy in his 90’s who gave Wally some stuff from his collection) he’s had a visit from PFC Superfan John Westwood and today he met Alan Knight – Ex Goalie for the club who presented him with a signed PFC crest which was donated by Colin Farmers (Chair – Pompey Historical Society) on behalf of said society, Alan has also promised Wally some special treats for the coming months as its the 125th Anniversary of the club in April.