Alan Knight (Ex Portsmouth Football Club Goalkeeper Meets Wally James resident of Bluewater Care Home in Portsmouth after the home put out an appeal for Portsmouth Football Club memorabilia to decorate Wally’s room.

David Morey pops in to meet Wally James and give him some of his Portsmouth Football Club memorabilia after an appeal by the Blue Water Care Home in The News for help to decorate Life Long Fan Wally’s room, Pictured with the next generation of fan, Vinnie aged 10

Words & Pictures: Emma Terracciano

Wally has been a lifelong foot ball supporter who actually attended the 66 world cup! he lost his wife and was moved into the care home and he stopped eating, engaging, and according to the care home manager he was just ‘waiting to die’

they decided to do up his room and put a shout out in the local paper for PFC memorabilia, he was inundated with stuff, has received visits from PFC fans (including one amazing guy in his 90’s who gave Wally some stuff from his collection) he’s had a visit from PFC Superfan John Westwood and today he met Alan Knight – Ex Goalie for the club who presented him with a signed PFC crest which was donated by Colin Farmers (Chair – Pompey Historical Society) on behalf of said society, Alan has also promised Wally some special treats for the coming months as its the 125th Anniversary of the club in April.

John Anthony Portsmouth Football Club Westwood on a visit to meet resident Wally James, a lifelong fan of the club after the local paper put out an appeal for Portsmouth Memorabilia to decorate Wallys room. at The Blue Water Care Home





