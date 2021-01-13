Midweek 5 Minutes with Amy Reynolds

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Amy

Q2. Where are you from? Sheffield

Q3. Age? 26

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? To many and more to come 🤗

Q5. Any piercings? Yes belly, ears and nipples

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? Everyone said I should model so I gave it a go! lol

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Since I was 18

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Too many to mention

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I’ve just taken on an old cottage that’s currently being renovated and I have many business plans once we are out of lock down!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I have such a broad range of music I like, it’s literally my life right from the 50s style to today

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Anything arty, crafty creative or designing I’m there 🤗



Q12. Are you into video games? Yes! Shooting games football golf cars I’ll Play them all

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I would say football if I had to choose, but I don’t really have a favourite team



Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Snatch absolute classic

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Miller and Carters steak with a side of lobster mmmm

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Pornstar Martini when in restaurants vodka Redbull when out out lol



Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My dad always!

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) 5 ft 4, dress size 6, 32C BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Too many 😂

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Not sure



Q22. An interesting or unusual facts about you? Nope just a hard working northern girl with a great sense of humour 🤗 🤣

Q23. Social media? @Amyxreyn

Pics by @PureFascino