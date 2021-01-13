All go in BRITISH BOXING as promoters add to their stables

It’s all go in BRITSH boxing behind the scenes right now with both Dennis Hobson & Sauerland’s making significant signings

With all shows currently cancelled due to the Covid19 pandemic leading figures in BRITISH BOXING aren’t letting the grass grow under their feet as they continue to build their stables of fighters ahead of a return to professional bouts hopefully sooner rather than later.

First to announce was Daily Sport columnist and experienced promoter/manager Dennis Hobson who with business partner Steve Crump has signed 3 prospects north of the border as the Sheffield promotional outfit looks to establish itself on the SCOTTISH boxing scene.

Hobson & Co have added welterweight Dean Sutherland 10-0, 2 KO’s, lightweight Calvin McCord 8-0, 2 KO’s and super-bantamweight Billy Stuart 10-0, 3 KO’s.

Hobson will now look to promote shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen to showcase the talented TRIO. Dennis [Hobson] told Daily Sport Boxing “Dean, Calvin and Billy are three smashing prospects with bright futures, and I think we can help create an exciting situation up in Scotland. We’ll be going after Commonwealth and British titles with them and I think, very quickly, we’ll have them on the international scene. I want to make them household names, and get some meaningful titles back in Scotland with these lads.”

Whilst a MASSIVE announcement also came at the weekend from Team Sauerland as they penned a promotional deal with WBA interim world middleweight champ Chris Eubank Jr. 29-2, 22 KO’s.

“I’m thrilled to have signed a promotional deal with Team Sauerland,” said Eubank Jr. “I look forward to working with such a historic stable that has created so many legends in the sport over so many years. I look forward to the big fights that I crave. I’ve spent the last 12 months in the gym and I feel better than ever. I’m ready to take over the Middleweight division. I want all the champions – Murata, Charlo, Andrade, Golovkin – put me in the ring with any of them. I only want to fight the best. This is my time. If you have a belt, I’m coming for you.”

New promoter Nisse Sauerland told Daily Sport Boxing “We’ve been long time admirers of Chris. He fought on one of our shows back in 2012 and we’ve followed his career closely since then, He’s got all the attributes needed to establish his position as one of the biggest names in world boxing. Our first priority is cleaning out the Middleweight division.”