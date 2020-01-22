Midweek 5 MInutes with Dollie Little

Get rid of the WINTER BLUES with this week’s SPORT BABE Dollie Little and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Dollie Little

Q2. Where are you from? Born in Yorkshire currently living in the south of England

Q3. Age? 28

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I never liked a needle pain but iv had a few, a beautiful rose on my pantie line, a star on my bottom and some other random ones, total hours put in 3 if that

Q5. Any piercings? Yes, and a very cheeky one (not sure I can say hehe)

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I created a twitter account and started tweeting a few weeks later I was on set with Fake Taxie from then I went on to gain hundreds of followers and got booked for many shoots including Splatbukkee, Pascal, and my very favourite bambiblacks.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Started as a webcam model 6 years ago, I’m now in my 3rd year of adult filming

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Biggest project for me was over coming my serious weight issues in just one year iv gone from weighing 4stone to 8 and a half stone, with much hard work and lots of eating I feel so much healthier

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes, I’m currently working with heath care professionals with in the NHS to provide quicker and more sufficient STI testing for the escort industry around Bedford, Milton Keynes and Luton. STI testing is something we should all be doing on a regular basis.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Has to be Aitch, but I’m a big fan of grime and old school R&B

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Nope I’m all about work and helping people

Q12. Are you into video games? Do people still play video games???

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Recently a massive fan of working out and building a better body for myself you can see all my progress on my Instagram

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Omg !!!! Still to this day a massive fan of home alone reminds me of what I was like as a child and the happy times with my family, something I don’t get anymore.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Massive fan of Turkish food if your ever in town check out Melis

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Can’t beat a spiced rum and coke

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Myself, we all make choices in life our good choices inspire us to keep going and our bad choice inspire us to make changes…

Q18. Measurements?

Boobs- 30A

Clothing – 6-8

Shoe – 5

Height – 5.5

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Well well well, has anyone seen my dominohoes scene with bambiblacks.com ???

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Definitely to fuck I love to fuck and I love to watch spunk come from cock

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Bend me over then push me flat pull my hair and gag me

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Haha 😂 a funny one … I never used to have an arse but now I do check it out …

Q23. Social media?

Instagram- @dolleelittle

Twitter- @DollieLittle10

Onlyfans- @teeen_dollielittle