Pola Chance weighted to go well at Wetherby

I thought Pola Chance shaped better than the bare result last time out, so having been eased further in the weights she makes plenty of appeal at 8/1 in the 1.35 at Wetherby today.

This Nigel Hawke trained four-year-old filly ran well on his secodn start over hirdles finished a keeping on never nearer 6 1/4 length third of 13 to What Will Be at Stratford in July of last year.

The winner ran well last time out in when fourth in a Listed contest here off a rating 114, whilst the second home Maria Magdalena has won four times since and finsihed runner-up in the same Listed contest to be rated 119.

Galice Macalo, who came fourth, was also pitched into Listed conmpany next time up and was in the lead – being pressed but holding a narrow advantage – when coming to grief at the final flight at Aintree last month.

Pola Chance was allotted an opening mark of 98 on the back of that but having failed to trouble the judge in three subsequent outings underwent a wind-op.

Followwing a 13 week asbence she then caught the eye when, after being held-up, she made good headway three from hoem before weakening to finish a 19 length fourth of 13 to Minnie Esape at Taunton earlier in the month off 94.

She looks sure to strip fitter for that and is now able to race off 92. It makes Pola Chance, who remains unexposed and appeals at the type to do better, look weighted to go well in this on her aforementioned run behind What Will Be.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts eac-hway Pola Chance (8/1 generally available – use BOG firms)