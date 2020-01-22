Class-dropping Fleminport the standout wager at Warwick

Having fallen in the weights, Fleminport is fancied to open his account over fences in the 2.10 Warwick today now dropped back in grade.

This Jonjo O’Neill trained seven-year-old was dual winner in class 4 company over hurdles and went on to run a solid race on handicap debut in that sphere when fourth of 11 to Clyne in a class 2 at Uttoxeter off 127.

He went om to shape with promsie in three starts over fences last season in class 3 contests, finshing runer-up in a handicap at Bangor off 125 and fourth to Yalltari at Chepstow off tje saem rating.

Fleminport has yet to sparkle in three outings this season, but they have all again been in class 3s and he wasnt disgaced last time out when fifth of 11 to Worthy Farm at Wincanton.

He has since been eased another pound and is now able to race off a caree-low mark of 120.

It makes him a massive player at the weights now pitched back into class 4 conpany – a grade in which he has won tw

ice and been placed once in four starts.

The cheekpieces also now go on for the first time and the stable does well with its runners at the venue.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Fleminport (11/2 BetVictor, William Hill)