Midweek 5 Minutes with Elizabeth & Missy

This week we have a MASSIVE treat for our lovely SPORT READER with a DUO session with Elizabeth Romanova and Missy Milla and here is what these 2 SIZZLING hot BLONDES had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.
Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as?
ER: Elizabeth
MM: Missy Milla
Q2. Where are you from?
ER: Poland
MM: Kent
Q3. Age?
ER: 28
MM: 23
Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them?
ER: A big one on my back, 7 hours, two different sessions
MM: None
Q5. Any piercings?
ER: Used too, not anymore
MM: I have my ears, tongue and belly done.
Q6. How did you get started in the industry?
ER: I start first doing high-class companies and slowly I got into as I always wanted, I was just good at it.
MM: I got approached, but I always found an interest in the industry anyway.
Q7. How long have you been in the business?
ER: Ouch! 7 years maybe
MM: A year and a half
Q8. What are some of your previous projects?
ER: I can’t tell, I am afraid that the millennials will steal my ideas!
MM: Just a few so far
Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects?
ER: Of course! I always have a side project, I am a smart woman!
MM: Just participate in more photo shoots and video more…
Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist?
ER: I am into smooth low beats, I like classical music, soft rock and soulful music.
Adele, she is one of my favourites!
MM: I’m obsessed with Beyoncé she’s very inspiring!
Q11. Do you have any hobbies?
ER: Yes! I love cooking, being a mommy, and PT! Let’s not forget about shopping and expensive holidays!
MM: I horse ride, love to shop and go for food
Q12. Are you into video games?
ER: Not really!
MM: No
Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sportsperson?
ER: I used to watch football back in the day, I loved Barcelona, now I love Tennis! I love Barbora Krejcikova!
MM: I like all sports
Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie?
ER: Hustlers! Where is my team at?
MM: I like all depending on the mood I’m in. But my favourite at the moment would be Avengement.
Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal?
ER: Italian, Japanese, Steaks, have you seen what tiramisu looks like? It’s perfect!
MM: I love a medium/ rare BIG steak with honey roasted potatoes!!! But I’m an Italian type of girl too.
Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink?
ER: Champagne, of course
MM: Love a cheeky cocktail, sex on the beach/ strawberry daiquiri
Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life?
ER: The world we live in and myself. I am No.1
MM: Beyoncé is my biggest inspiration, even though we are in a different industry, the one thing she’s said that got me is “to be happy”.
Q18. Measurements?
ER: Height 1.64CM, Chest 94, Waist 70, Hips 99, Weight 59KG
MM: 34B Boobs
Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex?
ER: Please! It’s not such a thing! I’ve done it most places! Train toilette was really kinky!
MM: On the plane on our way to Spain
Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k?
ER: Both, the best combo! I can have them all!
MM: Depending on the mood I like to be the submissive.
Q21. Favourite sexual position?
ER: Cowgirl! I’m just too good at it!
MM: Reverse cowgirl/ doggy style
Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you?
ER: I could say the interesting thing is that I actually love what I do and the unusual it is that I have really cold feet!
MM: I am submissive
Q23. What are your social media accounts?
ER: Twitter: @RomanovElizabet Insta: @elizabethpolishgirl OnlyFans: @romanovelizabet
MM: Instagram @paige_florence_ Twitter @missymilla2