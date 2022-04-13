Midweek 5 Minutes with Elizabeth & Missy

This week we have a MASSIVE treat for our lovely SPORT READER with a DUO session with Elizabeth Romanova and Missy Milla and here is what these 2 SIZZLING hot BLONDES had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as?

ER: Elizabeth

MM: Missy Milla

Q2. Where are you from?

ER: Poland

MM: Kent

Q3. Age?

ER: 28

MM: 23

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them?

ER: A big one on my back, 7 hours, two different sessions

MM: None

Q5. Any piercings?

ER: Used too, not anymore

MM: I have my ears, tongue and belly done.

Q6. How did you get started in the industry?

ER: I start first doing high-class companies and slowly I got into as I always wanted, I was just good at it.

MM: I got approached, but I always found an interest in the industry anyway.

Q7. How long have you been in the business?

ER: Ouch! 7 years maybe

MM: A year and a half

Q8. What are some of your previous projects?

ER: I can’t tell, I am afraid that the millennials will steal my ideas!

MM: Just a few so far

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects?

ER: Of course! I always have a side project, I am a smart woman!

MM: Just participate in more photo shoots and video more…

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist?

ER: I am into smooth low beats, I like classical music, soft rock and soulful music.

Adele, she is one of my favourites!

MM: I’m obsessed with Beyoncé she’s very inspiring!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies?

ER: Yes! I love cooking, being a mommy, and PT! Let’s not forget about shopping and expensive holidays!

MM: I horse ride, love to shop and go for food

Q12. Are you into video games?

ER: Not really!

MM: No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sportsperson?

ER: I used to watch football back in the day, I loved Barcelona, now I love Tennis! I love Barbora Krejcikova!

MM: I like all sports

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie?

ER: Hustlers! Where is my team at?

MM: I like all depending on the mood I’m in. But my favourite at the moment would be Avengement.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal?

ER: Italian, Japanese, Steaks, have you seen what tiramisu looks like? It’s perfect!

MM: I love a medium/ rare BIG steak with honey roasted potatoes!!! But I’m an Italian type of girl too.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink?

ER: Champagne, of course

MM: Love a cheeky cocktail, sex on the beach/ strawberry daiquiri

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life?

ER: The world we live in and myself. I am No.1

MM: Beyoncé is my biggest inspiration, even though we are in a different industry, the one thing she’s said that got me is “to be happy”.

Q18. Measurements?

ER: Height 1.64CM, Chest 94, Waist 70, Hips 99, Weight 59KG

MM: 34B Boobs

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex?

ER: Please! It’s not such a thing! I’ve done it most places! Train toilette was really kinky!

MM: On the plane on our way to Spain

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k?

ER: Both, the best combo! I can have them all!

MM: Depending on the mood I like to be the submissive.

Q21. Favourite sexual position?

ER: Cowgirl! I’m just too good at it!

MM: Reverse cowgirl/ doggy style

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you?

ER: I could say the interesting thing is that I actually love what I do and the unusual it is that I have really cold feet!

MM: I am submissive

