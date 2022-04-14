Ignore The Weather And Enjoy The Thunder

The John Porter Stakes has seen some high-class winners in the past and is an event that has been farmed by the bigger yards in recent years, with Sir Michael Stoute successful in 2015 and 2016, and William Haggas responsible for Al Aasy last season.

This year the stable rely on Ilaraab, a five-year-old son of Wootton Bassett who was last seen taking the St Simon Stakes over C&D by a length last October. He should go well, but I prefer the chances of Thunderous here, with the Johnston horses starting to show signs that they are hitting top gear.

Although he failed to win last season from four starts, he was third in the Jockey Club Stakes second in the Aston Park Stakes and fourth to Wonderful Tonight in the Group Two Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, behind Broome and Hukum who would both start at odds on in this contest. Gelded over the winter and off the track for 10 months, his fitness has to be of some concern, but he has gone well fresh before and is the classiest horse in this field if he is fully wound up and ready to go.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Thunderous 1.50pm Newbury 7/2 Coral and Ladbrokes