Midweek 5 Minutes with Emily

Today we catch up with TATTOO BABE Emily and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Em stew

Q2. Where are you from? Outskirts of liverpool

Q3. Age? 28

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? Over 12-14 hours I have roses a massive snake cherry blossoms japanese writing and a cherry blossom on My face neck tattoo of the year I was born. And a pizza and ice cream on my foot

Q5. Any piercings? No

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? Naked attraction in 2016

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Since 2016

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Been out of work for a long time so getting stuck in now hopefully some photo shoots and working along side great photographers

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Planning forward you’ll have to wait and see

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Fave artist is trippie redd very grudge sad rap, and old school hip hop

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love dogs so I frequent have litters of puppies

Q12. Are you into video games? Yes GTA!!!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Mum supports Everton dad supports liverpool reason why there divorced think I’ll stay away from sports hahaha

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Man on fire, inglorious bastards and obviously step brothers and super bad

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Anything healthy really as I look after my bod I also love a good chicken burger from my favourite take away mmmh!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I hardly drink but if I was to it would be Prosecco

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Myself I’m a god dam super hero haha

Q18. Measurements? Not a clue small an sexy busy great nipples never actually measured myself

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Oh god outside in the back of my car with my ex bf he lasted 2 seconds it was hilarious

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both I love love but I love just meaningless sex it’s the best

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Reverse cowgirl definitely

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I love my family very much And would go to the ends of the earth for them…

Q23. Social media? Insta @Emstewfuckyou or Twitter @taliauk1