Well-weighted Ratface makes plenty of appeal at Market Rasen

Ratfacemcdougall is on a potentially dangerous mark now switched back to hurdles in the 1.10 at Market Rasen today and makes plenty of appeal at 8/1.

This seven-year-old ran well when trained by Ben Case and finishing fourth of 12 to the useful Tidal Flow at Kempton on his second start over the obstacles.

He then showed a good attitue to open his acpount in a class 4 novice contest at Doncaster, after which he was allotted an opening handicap mark of 124 but could finish only eight of nine on debut in that spehere.

Ratfacemcdougall then resumed winning ways when dropped back into novice company at Hereford andscoring by 1 1/2 lengths off an offcial rating of 120.

He also ran well on debut over the larger obstacles when third in a novice handciap chase at Bangor off 120, but has failed to build on that in three subsequent starts opver fences.

However, he now goes bnack to hurdles on his thord start simce joining the shrewd outfit of Graeme McPherson off a reduced rating of just 110 and that makes him a massive player in this class 4 contest on the pick of his form.

Both of Ratfacemcdougall’s wins have come in the grade and he also has the services in the saddle of Max Kendrick who takes off 3lb with his claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ratfacemcdougall (8/1 generally available – use BOG firms)