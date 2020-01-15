Praeceps a punt in staying finale

In the 2m apprentice handicap that brings things to a close on today’s card at Wolverhampton (4.10), the Alan King trained Praeceps looks weighted to go well now returned to the level.

This five-year-old was a dual winner on the flat when in the care of Sir Mark Prescott. In the last of those successes he made all and stayed on strongly to land a clas 4 contest at Newcastle over this trip off a mark of 75.

Pracaeps then joined King for a hurdling campaign and did well in his first season – winning twice, finishing third in a Grade 2 and a solid sixth of 21 to band Of Outlaws in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenhham Festival off 129.

Things having gone to plan in three starts over the obstacles this season, but Praeceps now reverts back to the flat off what looks a workable mark of 79 – especially judged on the pick of his hurdles form.

The useful Toby Eley also takes off 5lb with his claim, and taking it into account Praeceps is running off 1lb lower than when last successful for Sir Mark.

His proven stamina over the trip is another plus, so if given a positive ride he could prove tough to peg back in this class 4 affair in which many of the runners have questiosn to answer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Praeceps (13/2 Sky Bet – BOG)