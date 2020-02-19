Shah An Shah worth siding with at Donny

Shah An Shah shaped nicely last time out on handicap debut, so off an unchanged mark looks decent value at 9/1 in the 2.50 at Doncaster today.

Trained by Charlie Longsdon, this six-year-old shaped quite nicely on his sole start in a bumper when a 9 1/4 length third to Montego Grey at Market Rasen.

He has since had four starts over hurdles thiss season and showed improved form on each of the first three without troubling the judge.

In the last of those in a novice contest over 2m at this venue, Shah An Shah got outpaced three from home before rallying to finish a 14 length fourth of nine to Baron De Midleton.

The winner looks a promising sort whilst the second home Perfect Predator was a useful bumper performer who had finished runner-up to a now 128-rated rival two starts earlier.

Logan Rocks, who came third, had previously won in good style at Huntingdon and went on to contest the Grade 1 Tolworth hurdle next time up and is now rated 126.

That made it look a decent little contest and suggested an opening handicap mark of 109 for Shah An Shah was a lenient one.

He shaped really well of it last time out when upped to 2m 4f at Huntingdon and finishing a three length third of 14 to Semando.

Sha An Shah raced sweetly at the head of affair until getting headed three from home. He then stuck to the task well withhout being able to quicken late on.

To me he showed enough to suggest that he was potentially ahead of the assessor and the further step up to 3m promises to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Shah An Shah (9/1 William Hill)