Midweek 5 Minutes with Jamie

As LOCKDOWN FEVER hits the UK your DAILY SPORT is still doing it’s best to keep up the national MORALE amongst other things and today is no exception as we chat to SPORT BAE Jamie and here is what this brunette babe had to share with everyone here at Sport HQ and our Hot ‘n’ Horny readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Jamie Hall

Q2. Where are you from? Manchester

Q3. Age? 32

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? One small quote inside of my left arm

Q5. Any piercings? Ears

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I started off in the pageant world then just progressed into modelling.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? About 2 years now so not too long.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve had three previous publications. M

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Playboy in May

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I like lots of music. I love house music but love listening to R&B when I’m in the car.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Love the outdoors and travelling. Try to get on as many holidays as I can every year.

Q12. Are you into video games? Absolutely not ha

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Do like to watch football. I would say Liverpool as that is who my family supports.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love Gangster films. I would say my favourite has to be Scarface.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Love Mexican. My favourite definitely Fajitas

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Vodka and Cranberry

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My dad

Q18. Measurements? 5’1 and size 6/8 with 30EE BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Tough one there is so many. I like sex outdoors.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends who it is with

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have a degree in Business

Q23. Social media? Instagram @jamiehalluk