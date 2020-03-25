Treble postponement for Unibet Premier League

The Unibet Premier League nights planned for Manchester, Berlin and Birmingham during April are the latest events to be postponed.

With worldwide restrictions continuing, the postponements mean that all five planned Premier League nights in April will now be rearranged, following Monday’s announcement that the visits to Belfast and Sheffield will not take place as initially scheduled.

The visits to Manchester and Berlin have been moved to September, while the visit to Utilita Arena Birmingham will now be in July.

The rescheduled dates are as follows:

Thursday April 16 – The Manchester Arena – NOW Thursday September 24

Thursday April 23 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin – NOW Thursday September 3

Thursday April 30 – Arena Birmingham – NOW Thursday July 30

The changes mean that at least eight Unibet Premier League nights will now be rescheduled, with the five April dates following the postponements of the visit to Newcastle and the Rotterdam double-header in March.

At present, the Unibet Premier League is now planned to conclude in Newcastle on Thursday October 1.

Tickets purchased for the original league nights will remain valid for the new dates. Should any fans with tickets be unable to attend the new date, they will be entitled to a refund from their point of purchase.

Revised Unibet Premier League Schedule

At March 24 2020

May 7 2020 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

May 14 2020 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

May 21 2020 – The O2, London

July 2 2020 – The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

July 30 2020 – Utilita Arena Birmingham

September 3 2020 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

September 9-10 2020 – Rotterdam Ahoy

September 24 2020 – The Manchester Arena

October 1 2020 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

TBC – The SSE Arena, Belfast