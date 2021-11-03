Midweek 5 Minutes with Kirsty

This week we chat to BUSTY blonde Sport babe Kirsty and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our lovely readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Kirsty

Q2. Where are you from? Bristol

Q3. Age? 27

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have 17 tattoos, a range of big and small!

Q5. Any piercings? 5 earring sets, both sides of my nose and my nipple!

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I started with a local photographer and eventually got to know more & more people!

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 4-5 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I did a Halloween shoot on location a couple of years ago.. I will never forget the cold!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have an upcoming football shoot soon!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love 00’s & 90’s pop and R&B. My favourite artists are Lennon Stella, Justin Bieber & obviously Britney..

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I’ve been singing and dancing since the age of 4, makeup & fashion is also a big interest.

Q12. Are you into video games? I’m very competitive so I like to give them my best shot!

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I enjoy football, favourite team Bristol City.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Favourite type of movie has to be a Romantic or I quite enjoy a thriller. Favourite all time movie, The Notebook.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love Italian food and Spaghetti.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Wine, White Zinfandel.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Marilyn Monroe

Q18. Measurements? 5ft 10 and 34DD boobs

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In the middle of a field during the day.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make love and listen to the music ;)

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Reverse cowgirl or doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I am a natural redhead

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram – OFFICIALKIRSTIE.V