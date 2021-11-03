Not So Plain Jane

I cannot let the Breeders Cup go by without at least suggesting a bet now and then, and although I will not be in attendance this year (sadly), I will be there in spirit on one of the best weekends of the flat racing calendar.

Those expecting a UK based tip will feel let down when I tell you I am going for Wesley Ward’s blisteringly fast filly Averly Jane today as she looks to maintain her unbeaten record,. We all know how strongly he fancied Kaufymaker at Royal Ascot and that filly was hammered by my selection last time out with the winner eased down close home after making all the running. She will surely try the same tactics here in this competitive field, but if she is as good as she looks, she may well lead them all a merry dance from the off.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Averly Jane 9.50pm Del Mar (USA) 11/4 Bet365