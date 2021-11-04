The IPA Head To The Isle Of Man.

And so the IPA Tour moves on for the last event of 2021 (though we have an early one in 2022 followed by the World Championships if anyone is interested in competing), and we all get on a plane or a boat to head of to – the Isle of Man.

With the Olympics and paralympics now a distant memory, the BBC are back offering their full support via the red Button and they are showcasing all three days – from Friday morning 5th November when the fireworks start, through to the last ball being potted on Sunday evening – making sure the millions of 8 ball pool fans (and players) around the World can watch live, or via catch-up at their leisure.

On to the sport and a brief recap for those new to the IPA (www.IPApool.com). The IPA are the official governing body for blackball pool and have spent the last few years leading the sport out of the dark ages – and on to our TV screens. Bigger and better tournaments have seen increased media interact via local and national papers as well as radio stations and of course, the biggest of them all, the BBC.

This weekend sees Tour 4 from the Palace Hotel on the Isle Of Man, and once again I will cheer some and upset others via my suggestions for each of the four trophies up for grabs, with betting available via your bookmaker of choice if that’s your sort of thing.

The International Professional event is top of the tree for obvious reasons but finding the winner is akin to the proverbial needle in a haystack. When they are on form and the balls roll their way any of the top ten are in with a chance, and what people do forget is the mental strength needed to kept her focus through each and every round with no easy games on the way through a tournament at this level. Excuses over, and decisions need to be made and if you are looking for consistency, then Marc Farnsworth is your man. He has fought through dry breaks to win plenty of tournaments already this season and is a player the rest are keen to avoid which tells its own story, and if he arrives here in the same form he will take some stopping – as always.

Marc Farnsworth in action

The international Open sees both the professionals and the amateurs do battle in one large draw, and although amateurs have gone deep here in the past, anyone betting against a pro winner is backing a long-priced outsider. Marc will be thereabouts no doubt, but its boring to pick the same player twice, and I will go for Liam Dunster who is in great form at present and ought to at least go close with a decent draw. He has a very methodical (and effective) approach to the game and rarely looks the slightest bit hurried (despite the one minute shot clock), and if he can keep his recent run going he will do for me.

In the International Amateurs, life is even more difficult as they battle for the chance to amass enough ranking points to be invited to turn pro next year -as well as the prize money, of course. With a larger field including unknown local players whose chances cannot be accurately assessed, the rankings seem a good starting point and that leads us to Adam Bassoo. Another player who comes over as ice-cold compared to some, he won’t be too happy with me picking him at a guess, but he is top of the rankings for a reason and the formbook suggests he can at least go deep once again here.

Danielle Randle – in outstanding form.

Lastly but most certainly not leastly, we have the International Ladies event and the standard just keeps getting better and better. If there was a vote for most improved player, mine would go to Danielle Randle, beaten in our last final but clearly a winner just waiting to happen. Her game is very much on the up and her rivals will all be aware of just how fast she is improving and it is only a matter of time before her maiden victory – could this weekend break her duck I wonder?

