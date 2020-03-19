Pixie looks a Dream punt at 4s in Newcastle opener

In the A2 at 6.22 which gets proeceedings underway on tonight’s card at Newcastle, (Live on Sky 175), I think T2 Dream Pixie looks cracking value at 4/1 to land the spoils.

This John Waltpn trained daughtyer of Kinloch Brae has a decent strike rate in the grade having won six of her 21 starts in it.

She is also four from 13 when sporting the blue jacket and now gets that back on again having run from trap 3 last time out when quickly away but getting picked up and beaten 1 3/4 lengths by T1 Hurleys Marco who reoposses in this.

Dream Pixie has better splits from it – posted a rapid 4.55 sectional five starts back – so it may well enable her to get a more substantial lead on Hurleys at the fitrst bend here.

Those on her outside are also closely matcned and I feel that could well cause some scrimmaging at the opening turn.

If that proves to be the case, then Dream Pixie will hopefully be gone. At the odds on offer she is double what I thought she would be, so simply had to be the bet.

T4 Skywalker Bonnie impressed when scoring last time out, so looks worth siding with to follow-up in the P1 (6.55).

Jimmy Fenwick’s bitch came good at only the second time of asking five days ago when quickly away and making all to score by 2 1/2 lengths in a time of 29.01.

It was a most taking display and her time is only 1/2 a length slower than the quickest clocked in this line up by T6 Freedom Whammy who is far more exposed having had 12 starts at the track – winning twice.

Skywalker Bonnie is also open to bags of improvmenet and in top hands. Another plus is that she is drawn inside another promising sort in T5 Fane Anya who has moved well in three trials – winning from traps 3 and 4 but coming second when sporting the orange jacket.

So if able to hold that one to the bend, I think Skywalker Bonnie is going to be tough to peg back in this and thus fancy her to register another trap-to-line success.

In the A1 (7.42), T6 Droopys Creator looks to have a great draw in my eyes and very much the one to be on.

This son of Laughill Duke is three from six in the stripes at the track and a strong running sort who comes into the race in terrific shape having won his last two starts.

After landing a handucap off scratch by just over six lengths, Droppys Creator showed good early pace after not bveing the quickest away to take up the running a halfway and follow-up in this grade.

I think he is drawn for a solo here, so if turning handy can use his back straight pace and strong finish to best effect land the hat-trick.

The other one I like on a competitive card is T2 Target Chayd in the A4 (8.44) who also looks nicely drawn.

This son of Tullymurry Act showed some good early pace last time out before getting up near the line to land a handicap by a neck.

He looks to have enough early pace to beat T1 to the punch here and has a strike rate of almost 25 per cent from the blue jacket and in this grade.

Target Chayd is also a consistent sort who always gives it his best shot and has won once, finished runner-up four-times, and third on three occasions in his last eight starts.

He is clearly in good heart and I think his claims are pretty obvious in this and therefore a worthy market leader.

Daily Sport recommended bets at Newcastle tonight (Live on Sky 175):

6.22 T2 Dream Pixie (4/1 Sky Bet, Unibet)

6.55 T4 Skywalker Bonnie (3/1 b365)

7.42 T6 Droopys Creator (2/1 Unibet)

8.44 T2 Target Chayd (17/8 Unibet)