Midweek 5 Minutes with Lolly Love

This week we catch up with the SEXY Lolly Love and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our loyal Sport readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? My name is Lolly Love Model and mentor.

Q2. Where are you from? I am from London Wembley.

Q3. Age? I am 34 years old

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have three tattoos in not many hours, I have my two children’s names and my symbol is a Dragon.

Q5. Any piercings? Yes my belly button and my ears

Q6.How did you get started in the industry? I Started when I was 18, I got picked to be a ring girl for Joe Calzaghe from the Modelling network and my career started from here.

I was selected by many boxing promoters as I was not just a ring girl. I had enormous respect for the sports men and followed their careers it was amazing getting to be front row and enjoy the fights, I really had the best of times on tour with them all.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I have been doing modelling now for over 16 years, I now am also skilled in Make up, Hair plus design. I love to get creative and make other people feel good about themselves.

Q8.What are some of your previous projects? I have worked from car shows, to boxing events, Bluebird, various photoshoots. What I love most is the travelling I have been fortunate to work across the world and been invited to amazing events and had the absolute pleasure of meeting some of the most wonderful people.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have a few photoshoots booked in and I am about to launch a shop online where my amazing followers can buy Lolly products.

For now I am just mainly looking forward to Christmas and seeing what the new year brings.

Q10.What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band? I really love Hybrid Minds and vocal drum and bass but it really depends on what mood I am in, I quite like Paul Potts sometimes and Queen.

My friend normally says my saved list of songs is the most bizarre they have ever come across which always makes me laugh. You also can’t beat a bit of Whitney Huston.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I like getting creative, I make dresses, do make up looks, videos and I love giving people complete makeovers.

Q12. Are you into video games? This is one thing I never really got into, I do not have a TV and have not had one in ten years now.

Q13. Favourite sport and who is your favourite team or sports person? At the moment Tyson Fury gets a lot of stick in the media but he’s actually such a gentleman and he does so much work for charity in the background, he’s a loyal family man and an excellent sportsman.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Casino is my all time favourite movie, Martin Scorsese is an amazing director, I like film that are based on true stories and ones that make me emotional, always getting told off for crying at films. I am the worst for it.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I mainly eat vegetarian food but do treat myself to some salmon and mash with some parsley sauce that would be my favourite.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Brandy definitely

Q17. Your No 1 inspiration in life? Hard question because so many people inspire me in many different ways, the world and the people of the world is what inspires me.

People can do great and wonderful things, even some with nothing at all.

Q18. Measurements? 5.6 height, 32B bra, 28 inch waist,32 inch hips, inside leg 30 inch and shoe size 5

Q19. Crazy, Wild or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I had sex in the back of a van waiting to get on the ferry while all the other cars and vans were parked up and then again in the ferry cabins.

I like having sex outdoors so it is great when you find a partner that is willing to get it out and possibly get caught.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or F**k? I prefer to make love. I don’t see the point in just a f**k, If I give myself to someone it needs to be because I want them.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? These questions are hard I suppose from behind against the wall or over the kitchen side. I like to go for a few during can’t just stick to the one now can we??.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I am a massive animal lover and I often go feeding the wildlife and I have a few squirrel pals that always come sit on me to eat their Monkey nuts.

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Facebook @Lolly Love Lockwood

Instergram – @lollylovefansonly linktr.ee/lollylove69