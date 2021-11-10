Daily Sport celebrates 30 years with star studded party in London

Britain’s favourite tabloid DAILY SPORT celebrated 30 years of publication last Wednesday with a STAR STUDDED party at the illustrious Grosvenor Casino in London’s Kensington with guests from Media, Film, Sport, TV, Music, Business and The Arts travelling from around the UK to the event it was a MASSIVE success.

Daily Sport first published in October 1991 and has been owned by current owner and serial entrepreneur since June 2011 and was one of the first media titles to embrace digital only format upon its re-launch under Grant’s [Miller] ownership in August 2011.

































The night even saw the first showing of some custom art-fashion made especially by top Fashion Artist Marty Thornton with a bag and shoes emblazoned with the DAILY SPORT logo and worn the lovely Jasmine for the evening.

Miller said at the cake cutting “This has been a rollercoaster ride since my venture into the world of media and it is great to be at the helm of one of Britain’s most ICONIC media brands,” adding “Here’s to another 30 years.

Photos by celeb and page 3 snapper George Richardson.