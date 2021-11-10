Mon Ami To Be My Best Friend

Our first bet this afternoon runs over hurdles at Worcester and having seen the forecast prices, I am happy enough to go each way. Jack barber has his string in fine form lately with three wins from his last six runners, and as Lamanver Bel Ami has won after a long break before, I am less bothered about his seven months absence.

Now a seven-year-old, he has won once each over hurdles and fences but crucially, the one success over the smaller obstacles was off a mark of 99 – and he is only rated 100 this afternoon, so we aren’t asking him to do much more than he has achieved in the past.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Lamanver Bel Ami 3.20pm Worcester 9/1 Bet365