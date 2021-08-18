Midweek 5 Minutes with Melissa Howe

Today we have a catch up with Sport Babe Melissa Howe and here is what she had to share with us a Sport HQ and our readers.

Vitals:

Name: Melissa Howe

Age: 30

From: Slough, Berkshire

Measurements: 5ft 5 with 32D BOOBS ;)

1. So can you tell Sport Readers what you’ve been up to since we last spoke? since we last spoke I have been doing numerous photo shoots shot my part of an upcoming playboy documentary coming out on HBO and Netflix been catching up with social activity since everything now open in London it’s good to party 🎉.

2. What are you latest projects and shoots? Playboy documentary that I shot for American channel HBO stay tuned for this explosive documentary .

3. What up coming shoots, projects or promos do you have coming up? Playboy TV documentary

4. Have you managed to get away from the UK since the easing of lockdown? Not yet soon though stay tuned for my worldwide takeover ;)

5. If you could pick the ideal project or shoot what would it be? Victoria Secrets or Rihanna Fenty fashion show.

6. Have you change anything in your life since the pandemic? I’m the same motivated fast past self :)

7. Do you have any interesting fact to share with Sport Readers? I Have natural 32D boobs everyone assumes fake but I’m blessed playboy loved this and I think that along with my British accent helped me when landing my spot at mansion with Heff.