Golden Pal To Reap The Rewards At York

The York meeting is as competitive as you would expect but it is still great fun to work on, and popular American trainer Wesley Ward is adamant that Golden Pal is the best he has evert trained which is some praise for the Royal Ascot winning handler.

A very easy winner at Saratoga on his return, he will probably try to make all today under Frankie Dettori, and although you could argue that Dragon Symbol deserves another win, he has had a harder season which may begin to take its toll.

French raider Suesa is an unknown on Good ground (which is currently predicted), and if you are looking for a bigger priced alternative how about Rohaan, who beat Dragon Symbol at Haydock in May but trades at five times his price this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Golden Pal 3.35pm York 3/1 SkyBet, BetVictor and others