Gosden’s Filly Has A Lot Moor To Offer

Stepping up from a Class Four Novice on the Kempton all-weather to Listed class has to be seen as a huge ask, yet Pennymoor was so impressive when upped to this trip last time that I just cannot resist.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden and owned by Godolphin, the daughter of the legendary Frankel has taken a while to work out what is expected of her with a debut eighth at Windsor and a second in a Pontefract maiden before she showed her true abilities when running away with things at Kempton earlier this month by close to 10 lengths, despite being eased close home. Franke Dettori rides this afternoon, bringing back memories of the glory years when he was retained by “the boys in blue”, and if she improves again (and I think she will), then this may well be within her compass, assuming she can repeat that effort back on the turf.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Pennymoor 4.45pm York 11/2 Betfred, Betway, and others.